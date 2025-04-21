XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 11,578 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,578 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of SkyWater Technology worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKYT. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ SKYT opened at $6.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $316.55 million, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $75.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 12,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $104,164.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,285 shares in the company, valued at $115,851.35. This represents a 47.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SkyWater Technology Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

