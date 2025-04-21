XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 62,467 Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) by 165.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,467 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Cipher Mining were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 912.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CIFR. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cipher Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cipher Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Cipher Mining stock opened at $2.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $871.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 2.65.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

