XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,086,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,211,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,601,000 after buying an additional 551,530 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,122,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,841,000 after buying an additional 446,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,454,000 after acquiring an additional 427,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,059,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSN. HSBC upgraded Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.78.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $61.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.64. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

