XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,682 Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.00 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,960. This trade represents a 6.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $197.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.56.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $138.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.85 and a 52-week high of $206.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.21%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

