XTX Topco Ltd Raises Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Rayonier by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,488,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,958,000 after purchasing an additional 46,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 292,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,282 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYN opened at $25.25 on Monday. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on RYN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Rayonier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

