XTX Topco Ltd Raises Stock Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) by 124.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,790 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RLX opened at $1.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. RLX Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $111.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.69 million. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 15.70%.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of RLX Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.80 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

