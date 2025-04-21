XTX Topco Ltd Sells 1,010 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZM. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $2,653,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 53.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 331,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,537,000 after buying an additional 115,837 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 48.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 903,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,031,000 after buying an additional 293,375 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $96.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 75,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $5,663,314.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $851,342.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,026,790.39. The trade was a 8.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,897 shares of company stock worth $18,941,111 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $71.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.67. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $92.80.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

