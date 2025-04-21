XTX Topco Ltd Sells 3,381 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,034,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,167,000 after acquiring an additional 89,389 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,699,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,509,000 after purchasing an additional 25,487 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,627,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,667 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,173,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,375,000 after purchasing an additional 653,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $35.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.61. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $60.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average is $44.11.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.23 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 193.80% and a negative net margin of 101.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 14,439 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $607,881.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,948.60. The trade was a 11.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $40,710.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,156.50. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,643 shares of company stock worth $5,256,268 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RARE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.79.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

