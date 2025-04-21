XTX Topco Ltd Sells 620 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Markel Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

MKL stock opened at $1,767.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,835.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,753.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,433.06 and a 52-week high of $2,063.68.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at $98,282,049.45. The trade was a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,856.80, for a total transaction of $1,485,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,446,902.40. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MKL shares. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,702.20.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

