XTX Topco Ltd Sells 8,412 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,412 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 287,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,917,000 after purchasing an additional 38,380 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth $553,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $26,354.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,441 shares in the company, valued at $849,563.82. The trade was a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $80,769.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,940.94. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,328 shares of company stock valued at $513,467 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Trading Down 1.1 %

AMBA stock opened at $43.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.86. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.23.

Ambarella Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.