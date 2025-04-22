205,872 Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 205,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,865,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of Donaldson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DCI stock opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.67 and a 200-day moving average of $70.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.45 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,159,774.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,656.92. This represents a 48.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $1,972,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,279.48. This represents a 50.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,700 shares of company stock worth $5,164,799 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.