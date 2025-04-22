259,386 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 259,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,859,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSPD. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 554.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 248.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 123.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPD opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $43.47 and a 12 month high of $56.51. The company has a market capitalization of $179.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average is $52.64.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

