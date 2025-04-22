475,663 Shares in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 475,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,698,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 11.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Endava by 33.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP lifted its stake in Endava by 156.3% during the third quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 145,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 88,518 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Endava by 1,299.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 430,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 399,605 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Price Performance

Shares of DAVA opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 154.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. Endava plc has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $250.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.33 million. Endava had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Endava from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Endava from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

