9,937 Shares in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EE stock opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $32.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on EE. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

