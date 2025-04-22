Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $50.81 million for the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.200 EPS.
Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $62.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.68 million. On average, analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Alexander & Baldwin Stock Down 1.0 %
ALEX stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05.
Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 16th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Alexander & Baldwin
About Alexander & Baldwin
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alexander & Baldwin
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.