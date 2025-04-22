Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $50.81 million for the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.200 EPS.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $62.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.68 million. On average, analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Down 1.0 %

ALEX stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 16th.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

Featured Articles

