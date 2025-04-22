Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,670 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 301.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $17.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.07 million, a P/E ratio of -79.21 and a beta of 1.83.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $201.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.90 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. Equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -222.22%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

