Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KBWB. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 45,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 8,046.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 34,601 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.48. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $72.39.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.4118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

