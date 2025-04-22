Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $6.05 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,563 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,047,000. Amazon.com makes up about 5.1% of Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $167.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.21 and a 200-day moving average of $208.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.90.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

