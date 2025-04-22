Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Astera Labs worth $12,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Astera Labs by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 45,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 20,388 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after buying an additional 47,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Astera Labs by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $54.42 on Tuesday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.44.

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALAB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Astera Labs from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

In other Astera Labs news, Director Michael E. Hurlston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,391.52. This trade represents a 2.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 7,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $693,839.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 241,209 shares in the company, valued at $22,208,112.63. This represents a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 633,990 shares of company stock valued at $54,235,012.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

