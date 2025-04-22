AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 76,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 212,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,056,000 after acquiring an additional 22,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,060,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,627,000 after purchasing an additional 55,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $223.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.47.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE AVB opened at $201.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.40 and a 52 week high of $239.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 92.23%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.