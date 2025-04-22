Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 374,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $12,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axalta Coating Systems

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $392,869.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average is $35.96. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $41.66.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXTA. BNP Paribas raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho set a $37.00 price objective on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

