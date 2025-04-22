Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 445,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 263,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 203,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,785,000 after buying an additional 31,955 shares during the period. KWB Wealth increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 157,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 154,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period.

Shares of QEFA opened at $78.90 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.55. The stock has a market cap of $848.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.74.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

