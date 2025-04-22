Bank of Montreal Can Buys 604 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Terex were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Terex during the third quarter worth about $40,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE TEX opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average of $46.35. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $31.53 and a 1-year high of $68.08.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Terex’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush bought 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,463.68. This trade represents a 6.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Terex from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Terex from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

