Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,287 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Crane NXT by 985.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crane NXT in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Price Performance

Shares of CXT stock opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane NXT, Co. has a one year low of $41.54 and a one year high of $67.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CXT. Northland Capmk cut shares of Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities lowered Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crane NXT

Crane NXT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.