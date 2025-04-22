Bank of Montreal Can Has $552,000 Stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,155,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,548,000 after purchasing an additional 75,438 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 692,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after acquiring an additional 79,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 87,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APOG shares. Sidoti raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Singular Research raised Apogee Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ APOG opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $976.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.65.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.