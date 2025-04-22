Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sylvamo by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,016,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,289,000 after buying an additional 134,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 507,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,139,000 after purchasing an additional 72,226 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,183,000 after buying an additional 54,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sylvamo

In other Sylvamo news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $1,392,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,144 shares in the company, valued at $10,035,526.32. This represents a 12.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sylvamo Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of SLVM stock opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.44. Sylvamo Co. has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $98.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sylvamo from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

