Bank of Montreal Can Sells 227 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In related news, Director William A. Wulfsohn acquired 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.43 per share, for a total transaction of $200,957.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,012.11. This represents a 53.30 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of MOD opened at $69.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $64.79 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.99 and a 200 day moving average of $109.33.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

