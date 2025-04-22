Bank of Montreal Can Sells 31,175 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,175 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OPCH. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,100,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 29,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Option Care Health by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 34,340 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OPCH. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Option Care Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.66.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,835.24. The trade was a 40.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.