Barclays PLC Acquires 129,886 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 128.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,886 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of OneMain worth $12,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,889,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,779,000 after purchasing an additional 40,042 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,835,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,863,000 after buying an additional 1,352,604 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,885,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,445,000 after buying an additional 1,013,312 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 395.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,249,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,054 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at $72,936,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $56.00 target price on OneMain in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on OneMain in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $157,500.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,960.79. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMF opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $58.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.11%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

