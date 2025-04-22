Barclays PLC Acquires 1,400 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $11,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $94,547,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 5,897.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 235,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,917,000 after acquiring an additional 231,398 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,586,000. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 363,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,034,000 after purchasing an additional 68,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $10,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Badger Meter from $209.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.40.

Shares of BMI opened at $200.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.26 and its 200 day moving average is $209.94. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.17 and a 12-month high of $239.11.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Karen M. Bauer sold 1,147 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total transaction of $240,571.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,640.24. The trade was a 18.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Bockhorst sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $247,131.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,280.60. This represents a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,407 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

