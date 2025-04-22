Barclays PLC Acquires 148,883 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,883 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $11,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 33,337 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $910,766.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 805,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,867.56. The trade was a 3.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $251,984.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,268.05. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 721,131 shares of company stock worth $28,406,882 in the last 90 days. 17.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.85. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

