Barclays PLC Acquires 98,655 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 381,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,655 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $12,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIII. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 59,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

