Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,818 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.30% of Tanger worth $11,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tanger by 2.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 95,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 255,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tanger by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Tanger in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Insider Activity at Tanger

In other Tanger news, COO Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $404,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,056.04. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tanger Price Performance

SKT stock opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97. Tanger Inc. has a one year low of $25.94 and a one year high of $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Tanger had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.48%.

Tanger Company Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Featured Stories

