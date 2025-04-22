Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,317 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 46,849 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.24% of First Financial Bankshares worth $12,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1,497.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group dropped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.82. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $44.66.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 29.69%. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $210,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 949,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,341,909.52. This represents a 0.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.