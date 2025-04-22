Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of Terreno Realty worth $10,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 38,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 837.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 96,974 shares during the period.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $55.84 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.23. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 48.18%. Analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.08%.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Terreno Realty from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

