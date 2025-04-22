Barclays PLC Buys 107,221 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,112,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,221 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NU were worth $11,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in NU by 555.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 94,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 80,199 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $861,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NU by 241.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 260,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 184,233 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NU by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 525,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 78,337 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in NU by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,399,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,499,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

