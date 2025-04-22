Barclays PLC Buys 188,421 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 790,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,421 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $11,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 304,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 81,164 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,557,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,134 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,454,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,206,000 after purchasing an additional 86,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 5,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $56,368.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,735,865.74. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $50,623.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,036.68. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Price Performance

TXG opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37. The company has a market cap of $939.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.01.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. As a group, analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXG shares. Citigroup cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

