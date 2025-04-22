Barclays PLC Buys 276 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of Merit Medical Systems worth $10,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 33,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,125,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $48,926,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 41,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $3,087,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,440.50. The trade was a 43.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 12,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,230,283.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,300.81. The trade was a 33.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,132 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,521 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $89.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.63. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.57 and a 12 month high of $111.45. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

