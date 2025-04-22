Barclays PLC Buys 31,637 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 31,637 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Summit Materials worth $12,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $704,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $7,359,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1,436.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 879,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,501,000 after acquiring an additional 822,222 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,680,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the third quarter worth about $457,000.

Summit Materials Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SUM opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $54.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average is $50.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUM shares. Stephens cut shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Summit Materials

Summit Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.