Barclays PLC Buys 48,089 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,089 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.45% of TTM Technologies worth $11,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 670.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 808.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.17.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 3,848 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $100,086.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,859.46. The trade was a 4.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 24,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $633,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,415.68. This trade represents a 13.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,006 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTMI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

