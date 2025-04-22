Barclays PLC Buys 55,851 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 259.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,851 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $12,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,465,000 after buying an additional 70,123 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 60,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $137.78 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $129.38 and a 1-year high of $183.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.22.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

