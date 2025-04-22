Barclays PLC Buys 74,388 Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 334,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,388 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $12,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nextracker alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nextracker by 448.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXT. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Nextracker from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Nextracker from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nextracker from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.48.

Nextracker Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.46. Nextracker Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.02.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 20.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nextracker

In other Nextracker news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $489,069.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,577 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,392.30. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 9,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $455,480.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,822.70. This trade represents a 6.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nextracker Profile

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.