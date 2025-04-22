Barclays PLC Cuts Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 241,153 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $10,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2,484.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.