Barclays PLC Decreases Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,796 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $11,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Maximus alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Maximus by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,167.68. This represents a 85.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $165,144.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,347.87. This represents a 11.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $67.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.01. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $93.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

View Our Latest Research Report on MMS

Maximus Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.