Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 93.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,482 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $12,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 934,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,190,000 after buying an additional 41,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,468,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,373,000 after acquiring an additional 65,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 394,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,791,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JLL opened at $204.78 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $175.12 and a 1-year high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

