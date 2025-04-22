Barclays PLC Grows Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,376 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $12,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,663.90. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average is $32.10. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 6.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 103.51%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.