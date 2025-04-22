Barclays PLC Grows Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $12,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPSC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,630,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $852,032,000 after acquiring an additional 67,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,235,000 after purchasing an additional 742,686 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 581,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,045,000 after purchasing an additional 138,014 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 507,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,286,000 after buying an additional 252,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,576,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.68, for a total transaction of $1,715,677.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,864,006.56. This represents a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total value of $420,660.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,270,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,608,100.72. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,864 shares of company stock worth $6,613,078 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of SPSC opened at $126.99 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.09 and a 1 year high of $218.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.