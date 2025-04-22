Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of Modine Manufacturing worth $11,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,590,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,719,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,930,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,434,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 575,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,686,000 after purchasing an additional 106,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William A. Wulfsohn bought 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.43 per share, for a total transaction of $200,957.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,277 shares in the company, valued at $578,012.11. This trade represents a 53.30 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $69.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.99 and its 200 day moving average is $109.33. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $146.84.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Featured Stories

