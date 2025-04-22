Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,718 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $12,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,598,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,392,000 after purchasing an additional 181,493 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,821,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,696,000 after buying an additional 322,368 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,149,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,889,000 after acquiring an additional 36,328 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 530,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 80,995 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 403,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKU opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.41. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.26%.

BKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on BankUnited from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.18.

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $113,772.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,955. This represents a 20.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,478.74. This trade represents a 10.65 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

