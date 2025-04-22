Barclays PLC Has $11.73 Million Stock Holdings in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) by 122.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,304 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.82% of Sphere Entertainment worth $11,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 826.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sphere Entertainment

In related news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 55,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,872,013.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 target price on Sphere Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Sphere Entertainment Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of SPHR opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $50.88. The firm has a market cap of $869.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average is $39.56.

Sphere Entertainment Profile

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

